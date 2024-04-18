Cavotec Signs $5m Shore Power Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cavotec PowerFit is a complete containerised solution and includes all equipment for a high voltage shore connection. Image Credit: Cavotec

Cavotec today announced is has signed a significant shore power deal with an unnamed global shipping company.

The deal, valued at about USD $5 million, includes a ‘substantial’ number of the firm’s PowerFit containerized shore power units.

PowerFit contains all the necessary equipment for a high voltage (HV) shore connection in a standard 20 or 40 feet marine container.

”This partnership with a global shipping company is yet another confirmation of the strength of our offering,” said Patrick Mares, President of Ports & Maritime Division at Cavotec.

“Our innovative shore power systems contribute to the decarbonisation of ports worldwide as well as quieter port environments.”

If nothing else, the deal underscores the enduring popularity of shore power solutions for vessels looking to reduce their at-birth emissions.

By plugging in to shore power, ships can turn off their auxiliary engines and their total emissions footprint become a function of how that local power is generated.