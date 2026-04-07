Missile Debris Falls Near Energy Facilities in Saudi Arabia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iran has been targeting oil infrastructure in Gulf States. File Image / Pixabay

Iranian missile debris fell near energy facilities in Saudi Arabia after air defenses intercepted a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom’s eastern region.

Seven missiles were successfully destroyed before reaching their intended targets, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

Debris from the intercepted projectiles landed in the vicinity of energy infrastructure, raising concerns over potential damage.

According to media outlet AFT, the attack targeted the petroleum complex in Al-Jubail.

The ministry said an assessment is ongoing to determine the extent of any impact.

Iran has been targeting oil infrastructure in Gulf States since the US and Israeli forces carried out strikes in February.