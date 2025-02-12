BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen so far this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4/mt to $603/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since February 5.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $4.50/mt to $522.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $7.50/mt to $792.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.13/bl to $77/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7.50/mt to $585/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3.50/mt to $549.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $10/mt to $580.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $566/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.28/bl from the previous session's close at $76.72/bl as of 6:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.