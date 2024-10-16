Wallenius Wilhelmsen Shifts 10% of Bunker Consumption to Biofuel Blends

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christos Chryssakis is head of new energy at Wallenius Wilhelmsen. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Shipping firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen has shifted 10% of its marine fuel consumption to biofuel bunker blends.

About 10% of the firm's bunker consumption in 2024 has been of B30 blends containing 30% biofuel, Christos Chryssakis, head of new energy at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, said at the Argus Biofuels Europe conference in London on Tuesday.

"We have been very successful; I think we have been even more successful than we thought a year ago on how many customers would want to take part in this," Chryssakis said.

"We say that mainly the Europeans, but also North American customers are very eager to reduce their emissions through us.

"But they're all looking at the cost; the cost is important."

The firm has only been buying UCOME-based blends so far, mostly picking them up at the ARA hub in Northwest Europe and in Singapore.