Shell Orders Kongsberg Vessel Optimisation System for 45 LNG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kongsberg reports average energy savings of 5% from the systems. Image Credit: Kongsberg

Global energy producer Shell has ordered vessel optimisation systems from technology firm Kongsberg for 45 of its LNG carriers.

The company will install Kongsberg's Just Add Water System (JAWS), which uses vessel data to calculate the most advantageous operating conditions in real time, Kongsberg said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Kongsberg reports average energy savings of 5% from the systems.

"JAWS has arrived at a pivotal time for shipping operations, when digitalisation is being recognised as a key enabler for an industry determined to cut costs, reduce emissions and enhance efficiency," Karrie Trauth, senior vice president for shipping and maritime at Shell, said in the statement.

"It was encouraging to see JAWS referenced directly in the International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2021 flagship report as a key technology for delivering on emission-reducing targets in the shipping sector."