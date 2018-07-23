IMO 2020: Another Tanker Owner Opts for Scrubbers

A growing number of vessels are being equipped with scrubbers. File Image / Pixabay

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) says it has ordered two 50,000 deadweight tons class product chemical tankers from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Company Ltd. (HMD), both of which will be equipped with scrubbers.

These tankers will be constructed at HMD's Ulsan, Korea ship building facilities for delivery in 2H 2019.

OSG joins a number of other tanker owners who have recently announced they will be using exhaust gas cleaning systems as part of their IMO 2020 compliance solution, including DHT and Frontline.

Amid growing interest in the systems, which will allow vessels to continue burning otherwise noncompliant HSFO after the global 0.50% global sulfur cap comes into force from January 1, 2020, the Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association (EGCSA) says that as of May 31, 2018 there were 983 vessels with scrubber systems installed or on order, translating into 1,561 individual scrubber towers.