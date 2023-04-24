BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Sixth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping for a sixth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5/mt to $613/mt on Friday, remaining at the lowest level since March 31. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $2.50/mt to $508/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $10/mt to $837/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.56/bl to $81.66/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $6/mt to $592/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $7/mt to $551/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $3.50/mt to $591.50/mt and at Houston they sank by $11/mt to $576.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.16/bl at $81.50/bl as of 9:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt fall in bunker prices.