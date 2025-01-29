Brazil's Dual-Fuel Ethane Ship Sets Off on Maiden Voyage to US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 36,000 m3 capacity dual-fuel vessel can run on ethane and conventional marine fuels. Image Credit: Braskem

Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem has taken delivery of a 36,000 m3 capacity dual-fuel vessel Brilliant Future from China's Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding.

The vessel is currently en route to the US, Braskem said in a LinkedIn post.

The Brilliant Future, funded by Ocean Yield, is equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of running on ethane and conventional marine fuels.

"Powered by ethane and bunker fuel, the Brilliant Future reduces CO2 emissions by 40% compared to the average fleet built in the last decade, while maintaining cargo at -92°C with great efficiency," Braskem said.

Dual-fuel ethane ships can use boil-off gas from cargo - in this case, ethane - as fuel to power the vessels. This benefits shipowners, as the boil-off gas, which would otherwise be wasted, can be utilised to power the ships, reducing the frequent need for bunkering.