Up to 60 Methanol Propulsion Boxship Retrofits on the Way: MAN

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has signed a deal that may see as many as 60 container ships converted to run on methanol.

MAN PrimeServ has signed a deal with Seaspan Corporation in collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd to convert 15 boxships to methanol propulsion, with the option of 45 additional vessels, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Each conversion can deliver 50,000-70,000 mt/year of CO2 emission reductions, if the vessel subsequently runs on green methanol, the company said.

"This agreement shows clear intent to drive the industry transition toward zero-carbon shipping," Thomas Leander, head of solutions at MAN, said in the statement.

"Retrofitting existing engines to dual-fuel running is one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to derive greater efficiency and profitability from an existing shipping fleet, while simultaneously delivering fuel flexibility and extending operational lifetimes.

"Crucially, this also avoids the unnecessary building of additional tonnage with associated CO2 emissions, and thereby showcasing that retrofitting the existing maritime fleet is an important and feasible path."

Methanol has grown rapidly in prominence as an alternative bunker fuel over the past few years, with container line AP Moller-Maersk choosing methanol propulsion for its first green ships and several other companies following its lead. If the current pace of growth in methanol-fuelled tonnage continues, it may overtake LNG as the dominant alternative fuel choice for ships before long.