BMS United Sees 62% Jump in Annual Earnings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company says it is the largest buyer of bunker fuel at Black Sea ports. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trader BMS United Bunker Group saw a 62% rise in annual earnings last financial year, the company said Monday.

BMS posted earnings before tax of $24.3 million in the year to April 30, up 62% from the same period a year earlier, the company said in an emailed statement.

"I am proud of our teams around the world and their determination to continuously and actively support our clients, not only during the chaotic IMO 2020 sulphur changes, but also during the current COVID-19 affected freight market," Lars Nielsen, group executive director of BMS, said in the statement.

"This new challenge inspired and motivated us to satisfy new needs and move forward with our digital transformation looking for novel ways to stay connected with our partners."

The company remains the largest single bunker buyer in the Russian Far East and in the Black Sea, Nielsen said.