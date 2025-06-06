Korean Duo Team Up to Develop Fuel-Efficient LNG Carrier

The 174,000 m3 LNG carrier has emerged as a standard design in the global LNG shipbuilding. Image Credit: KR

Classification society Korean Register (KR) and shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) have signed an MoU at Nor-Shipping 2025 in Oslo to jointly develop a next-generation 174,000 m3 LNG carrier with a three-tank layout, replacing the conventional four.

They aim to improve the vessel's fuel efficiency and reduce operating costs by lightening the hull and lowering natural boil-off rates, KR said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The new configuration also reduces the number of onboard pumps, simplifying maintenance and cutting long-term expenses. These optimisations are expected to significantly reduce bunker fuel consumption.

While the design promises economic and operational benefits, larger individual tank sizes increase the risk of sloshing, liquid motion that can place added stress on tank walls.

KR will conduct a detailed technical review to ensure compliance with international safety standards, with approval in principle (AiP) expected once structural soundness is verified.

"This collaboration marks valuable progress in the development of next-generation 174K LNG carriers. KR will actively support the industry as a technical partner and contribute to the advancement of future ship technologies," LEE Hyungchul, Chairman & CEO of KR, said.