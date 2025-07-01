Amon Maritime Wins Enova Backing for Ammonia Bulkers in Key Segments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The funding will enable the firm to deliver the two vessels by 2029. Image Credit: Amon Maritime

Amon Maritime has secured NOK 253 million ($25.1 million) in funding from Norwegian state agency Enova to support the construction of two ammonia-powered bulk carriers targeting the Capesize and Kamsarmax segments.

The grant will help advance Amon Maritime's plans to deliver the two vessels by 2029, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Amon Maritime sees the Capesize and Kamsarmax segments as particularly well-suited for ammonia propulsion.

"These vessels have high fuel consumption and operate on established routes for industrial clients with strong climate ambitions," André Risholm, CEO of Amon Maritime, said in the statement.

"This combination enables both substantial environmental impact and solid commercial viability."

The ships include Amon Bulk 1, a 180,000 DWT Capesize bulker, and Amon Bulk 2, a vessel in the 80,000-85,000 DWT range.