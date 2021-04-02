New IBIA Board Starts Work

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA board terms last for three years. Image Credit: IBIA

The newly-elected board of industry body the International Bunker Industry Association started work this week.

The new board -- elected earlier this year -- started work as of April 1, IBIA said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Jesper Rosenkrans of Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions and maritime lawyer Steve Simms of Simms Showers LLP have joined the board, and Nicolas Vukelja of Terramar Oil was reelected for a second term. The terms last for three years.

"The two board members stepping down at the end of their elected terms are Patrick Holloway of Webber Wentzel Attorneys (South Africa) and Adrian Pask of BP Marine (UK)," IBIA said.

"IBIA extends a warm thank you to both for their dedication and efforts for the benefit of the Association during their time as board members."