Hanwha Ocean to Build South Korea's Dual-Fuel LNG Polar Research Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has been commissioned by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to build the ship. Image Credit: Hanwha Ocean

Hanwha Ocean has been selected as the preferred bidder to build South Korea's next-generation research icebreaker vessel.

The vessel will be built to Polar Class 3 standards and equipped with dual-fuel LNG propulsion systems, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The project is commissioned by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

"This project marks another key milestone in our leadership in polar shipbuilding. So far, we have successfully delivered 21 icebreaking LNG carriers — the most in the world," Hanwha Ocean said.

"In addition, we recently secured a national R&D project to develop a PC2-class icebreaker capable of year-round operation in the Arctic high latitudes, further strengthening our role in global polar research and exploration."