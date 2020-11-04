Inactive Boxship Fleet Continues to Drop: Alphaliner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping remains buoyant for now. File Image / Pixabay

The amount of container freight capacity left inactive has continued to decline with an 'unusually strong' market, according to shipping consultancy Alphaliner.

Some 107 ships totalling 378,802 TEU of capacity were left inactive as of October 26, down by 59,608 TEU from the level two weeks earlier, Alphaliner said in its weekly newsletter Wednesday.

"The inactive containership fleet continues to contract as cargo transportation demand remains unusually strong for the time of the year," the company said.

"A real low season did not materialize and we approach the end-of-year holiday period, with volumes boosted by e-commerce demand, in the US in particular."

Increased COVID-19 lockdown measures in Europe may hold back container freight demand in the coming weeks, the company added.