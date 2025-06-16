Colombia's Ecopetrol Makes First Marine Fuel Export to the US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ecopetrol's Cartagena Refinery. Image Credit: Ecopetrol

Colombian petroleum firm Ecopetrol has completed its first export of newly developed marine fuel oil, sending 185,000 bbls to Florida’s Cape Canaveral on June 9.

The fuel was produced at the Cartagena Refinery using processes developed in collaboration with the Barrancabermeja Refinery and the Colombian Institute of Petroleum and Energy for the Transition (ICPET), the firm said in a statement on its website last week.

Derived from residual fuel oil, the fuel is designed for use in large vessels, including cargo ships, container and cruise ships.

Meeting stricter requirements on viscosity and metal content, the fuel aligns with international standards and marks Colombia’s entry into a competitive market currently led by producers like Saudi Arabia, Russia, the US and China.

The export opens up new market opportunities for Ecopetrol while boosting domestic supply.

Local marine operators, who have long relied on costly imports or blending alternatives, may soon benefit from a reliable national source, Ecopetrol said.

Ecopetrol aims to scale up production of IFO RMG 380 to 800,000 bbls per month by the end of 2025 to serve both local and global demand.

While the buyer was not disclosed, the firm noted that the fuel was supplied for delivery to industry distributors.