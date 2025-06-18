KR and HD Hyundai Samho Team Up to Advance AI-Based Ship Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms seek to ramp up AI integration across shipbuilding activities. Image Credit: KR

Classification society Korean Register (KR) has signed a memorandum of understanding with shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho to jointly develop AI-driven technologies for ship design and analysis.

The agreement, signed on June 11, marks a key step in the shipbuilding sector's broader digital transformation, KR said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The partnership will focus on two core developments. The first is an AI-powered optimisation and structural assessment system for hull support arrangement.

Traditionally requiring complex and repetitive calculations, this process will be automated using artificial intelligence. The system will provide design engineers with a user-friendly interface showing real-time simulation results under varying input conditions, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making.

The second initiative involves creating an on-premises design verification system using generative AI.

Powered by a large language model (LLM), the system will operate securely within the company's internal network, ensuring compliance with shipyard cybersecurity standards. It will streamline workflows across departments and structure shipbuilding knowledge to improve operational efficiency and technical capability.

"KR remains committed to developing a wide range of AI-powered services not only in classification work but also across the broader shipbuilding and maritime sectors," Kim Daeheon, Executive Vice President of KR, said.