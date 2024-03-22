LR Discusses Obstacles to Uptake of Ammonia and Methanol Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The reports discuss some of the challenges limiting uptake of alternative bunker fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society Lloyd's Register has published two new reports discussing some of the potential obstacles to the wider uptake of ammonia and methanol as alternative marine fuels.

The first, on the uptake of methanol bunkering in the passenger segment, identifies the high price of methanol and its associated infrastructure as a key barrier to adoption.

"Whilst methanol as marine fuel holds considerable promise as a low carbon solution for passenger ship propulsion, the total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to other fuels may represent an obstacle to its widespread take-up in the segment," Natasha Pritchard, vice president for strategic accounts at LR, said in a statement announcing the report.

"It is therefore vital that renewable and low-carbon production of methanol is prioritised in order to drive down these costs."

In the second report, the organisation takes on the operational and safety challenges around the use of ammonia as a bunker fuel.

"By taking steps to develop a framework today, the industry can avoid delays and build on the strong technology case for ammonia adoption," the company said in a statement on its website.

"For the safe handling and infrastructure, the maritime industry can draw on the extensive experience of transporting ammonia as a cargo throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.

"There are, however, still concerns around ammonia's toxicity, crew awareness and training and its overall impact on aquatic, human and environmental health."