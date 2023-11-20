Petrobras, European Energy Explore Opportunities in E-methanol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brazil: e-methanol opportunity. File Image / Pixabay.

An agreement to explore the setting up of e-methanol production facilities in Brazil has been signed between European Energy and Petrobras.

European Energy, which has been in Brazil since 2016, is currently building a large-scale e-methanol facility in Denmark.

"European Energy has agreed to evaluate a potential partnership with Petrobras to explore commercial opportunities for the development of an e-methanol production facility in Brazil," according to a company statement.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the two parties will assess several development workstreams to evaluate the implementation an e-methanol facility in Brazil.

When built, the Kasso facility in Denmark will be able to produce 32,000 metric tonnes of e-methanol per year, the statement said. Current offtakers from the project include A P Moller – Maersk, Novo Nordisk and the LEGO Group.