BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First Day in Five

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices rising for the first in five sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $5.50/mt to $594/mt on Thursday, returning to Tuesday's level. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $5.50/mt to $486.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $771/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.31/bl to $74.34/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $587/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $8/mt to $537/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6/mt to $576.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $3/mt to $522.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $1.66/bl at $75.00/bl as of 9:26 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $12.50/mt rise in bunker prices.