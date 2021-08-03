BUNKER JOBS: Yara Marine Seeks Wind Propulsion Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday August 3, 2021

Engineering company Yara Marine Technologies is seeking to hire a director of wind propulsion systems.

The company is looking for candidates with a business or technical degree in a relevant field, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday. The role is based in Gothenburg.

The posting lists the following main responsibilities for the role:

  • You will follow up contractual obligations related to partner agreements
  • Maintain and develop a good partner relationship with external stakeholders
  • Work with all disciplines and cross functional teams within the WindWings product area
  • Set revenue targets together with Sales department and work together with Supply Chain to optimize delivery time and ensure quality control
  • Have a strong focus on cost optimalization of product and project execution together with Engineering, Project, and Supply chain
  • Develop effective work processes and ensure quality across functions together with respective line managers
  • Promote YMT externally focusing on general Wind Assisted Propulsion activities
  • Be responsible for developing additional revenue streams within the WindWings area together with BAR Technologies

In April Yara announced a partnership with BAR Technologies to sell and develop the solid wing sails system, WindWings.

