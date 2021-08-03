World News
BUNKER JOBS: Yara Marine Seeks Wind Propulsion Director
Tuesday August 3, 2021
The role is based in Gothenburg.
Engineering company Yara Marine Technologies is seeking to hire a director of wind propulsion systems.
The company is looking for candidates with a business or technical degree in a relevant field, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday. The role is based in Gothenburg.
The posting lists the following main responsibilities for the role:
- You will follow up contractual obligations related to partner agreements
- Maintain and develop a good partner relationship with external stakeholders
- Work with all disciplines and cross functional teams within the WindWings product area
- Set revenue targets together with Sales department and work together with Supply Chain to optimize delivery time and ensure quality control
- Have a strong focus on cost optimalization of product and project execution together with Engineering, Project, and Supply chain
- Develop effective work processes and ensure quality across functions together with respective line managers
- Promote YMT externally focusing on general Wind Assisted Propulsion activities
- Be responsible for developing additional revenue streams within the WindWings area together with BAR Technologies
In April Yara announced a partnership with BAR Technologies to sell and develop the solid wing sails system, WindWings.
For more information, click here.