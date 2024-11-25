BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3/mt to $589/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since November 11.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $4.50/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $764.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.94/bl to $75.17/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $1.50/mt to $571/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1.50/mt to $516.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $4.50/mt to $565/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $6/mt to $556/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.54/bl from the previous session's close at $74.63/bl as of 6:30 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.07/mt fall in bunker prices.