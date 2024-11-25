BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday November 25, 2024

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3/mt to $589/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since November 11.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $4.50/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $764.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.94/bl to $75.17/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $1.50/mt to $571/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1.50/mt to $516.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $4.50/mt to $565/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $6/mt to $556/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.54/bl from the previous session's close at $74.63/bl as of 6:30 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.07/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com