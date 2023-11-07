Classification Society RINA Appoints New CEO Ahead of Planned Flotation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Luzzatto was previously CEO of construction and civil engineering firm Impresa Pizzarotti. Image Credit: RINA

Classification society RINA has appointed a new CEO.

Carlo Luzzatto is set to take over as CEO and general director of the company before the end of the year, RINA said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Luzzatto was previously CEO of construction and civil engineering firm Impresa Pizzarotti from January 2021 to the present.

He is set to succeed Ugo Salerno, who will remain with the company as executive president.

"The appointment is set to be formalized by the end of 2023, coinciding with Fondo Italiano d'Investimento's acquisition of minority stake up to 33% in RINA S.p.A," the company said in the statement.

"This transition perfectly aligns with the joint growth objectives established with Fondo Italiano d'Investimento, reinforcing the Group's intention to make its stock market debut within the next 3-5 years."