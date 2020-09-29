Norwegian Marine Tech Firm Signs Tug Fuel Cell Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The River Danube at Vienna. Image Credit / S&B

Engineering company Teco 2030 has joined forces with AVL List and Chemgas Shipping to develop fuel cell technology for tugboats operating on inland waterways.

The move falls within the Blue Danube hydrogen project which aims to ship hydrogen produced in Romania from wind power by river barge to Austria and Germany.

The production goal is 80,000 metric tonnes a year.

The letter of intent signed by the three companies is for Chemgas-owned push tugs to be powered by Teco 2030 fuel cells developed in partnership with AVL.

Norway-based Teco 2030, which is a subsidiary of Teco Holdings, is to list on the Merkur Market Norway.

The company says it is a "newly established innovative engineering and equipment development company with focus on a greener and cleaner environment".