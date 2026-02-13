Tree C to Develop Simulator for Jan De Nul's Methanol-Fuelled Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The simulator will allow crew to train on the world’s largest cable-lay vessel before going offshore, using a realistic replica of onboard control systems. Image Credit: Tree C

Simulation technology firm Tree C will develop a simulator for Fleeming Jenkin, the world’s largest methanol-fuelled cable-laying vessel owned by Belgian offshore contractor Jan De Nul.

The simulator is designed to allow the crew to train on the vessel’s control systems and procedures before going offshore, Tree C said in a recent update on its website.

It uses an integrated setup that mirrors onboard equipment alongside a physics-based operating environment to provide a realistic training experience.

Fleeming Jenkin will be used to install subsea power cables for offshore renewable energy projects.

The 215 m vessel has three cable carousels with a total capacity of about 28,000 tonnes, along with two fibre-optic tanks and three 50-tonne tensioners.

It can lay up to five cables simultaneously and operate in water depths of up to 3,000 m.

The vessel is expected to be delivered later this year.