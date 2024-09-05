World News
New Bunker Trader FLEX Commodities Hires Derivatives and Research Manager
Sarathy Sarathy previously worked as an associate derivatives trader for Oilmar. Image Credit: Sudharsan Sarathy / LinkedIn
New bunker trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a derivatives and research manager.
Sudharsan Sarathy joined the company as derivatives and research manager in Dubai in July, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.
Sarathy previously worked as an associate derivatives trader for Oilmar from December 2023 to June of this year.
He had earlier worked for Refinitiv from 2019 to 2023, for Reliance from 2016 to 2019 and for Cairn India from 2013 to 2016.
"Sudharsan has a deep understanding of the intricacies of oil markets, risk management, and derivative trading strategies," the company said in the post.
"His strategic thinking and proven track record in delivering results will be key as we continue to innovate and drive excellence in commodities trading."
