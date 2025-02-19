BUNKER JOBS: Open Roles in UAE, US, Turkey, Germany and UK

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Wednesday February 19, 2025

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which he is seeking candidates.

With bonuses about to be paid and IE week upon us, I have a number of vacancies to fill.

These include:

  • Two senior bunker traders for Dubai. For one of these positions, fluency in Turkish is a must.
  • A senior bunker trader for an international shipping and trading firm in the USA. For this role, several years of trading experience is required along with a transferable portfolio.
  • A junior bunker trader for a boutique trading house in Turkey. For this position, some limited trading experience and some familiarity with the Turkish market is preferred.
  • A senior back-to-back trader for an established trading firm in Hamburg. For this position, an established list of clients is a qualifying criterion.
  • A bunker credit manager for the London office of a well-known trading house.

To anyone who is interested, discretion does come as standard so please do not hesitate to get in touch. A confidential, professional service is assured.

See you next week?

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

About Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

With a deep and wide understanding of, and experience in, the Bunker Industry, we offer clients help with attracting the right talent. This can range from initial identification all the way to a full search and selection process. The firm intends to establish itself as the Bunker Industry’s recruitment partner of choice by adopting a relentless focus on integrity and service.

For candidates, we provide discrete and considered advice on the many organisations that exist in what really is a wonderfully diverse and exciting industry and help you find one that is just right for you.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com