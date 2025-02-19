BUNKER JOBS: Open Roles in UAE, US, Turkey, Germany and UK

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which he is seeking candidates.

With bonuses about to be paid and IE week upon us, I have a number of vacancies to fill.

These include:

Two senior bunker traders for Dubai . For one of these positions, fluency in Turkish is a must.

. For one of these positions, fluency in is a must. A senior bunker trader for an international shipping and trading firm in the USA . For this role, several years of trading experience is required along with a transferable portfolio.

. For this role, several years of trading experience is required along with a transferable portfolio. A junior bunker trader for a boutique trading house in Turkey . For this position, some limited trading experience and some familiarity with the Turkish market is preferred.

. For this position, some limited trading experience and some familiarity with the Turkish market is preferred. A senior back-to-back trader for an established trading firm in Hamburg . For this position, an established list of clients is a qualifying criterion.

. For this position, an established list of clients is a qualifying criterion. A bunker credit manager for the London office of a well-known trading house.

To anyone who is interested, discretion does come as standard so please do not hesitate to get in touch. A confidential, professional service is assured.

See you next week?

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com