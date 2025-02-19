World News
BUNKER JOBS: Open Roles in UAE, US, Turkey, Germany and UK
Wednesday February 19, 2025
Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd
Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which he is seeking candidates.
With bonuses about to be paid and IE week upon us, I have a number of vacancies to fill.
These include:
- Two senior bunker traders for Dubai. For one of these positions, fluency in Turkish is a must.
- A senior bunker trader for an international shipping and trading firm in the USA. For this role, several years of trading experience is required along with a transferable portfolio.
- A junior bunker trader for a boutique trading house in Turkey. For this position, some limited trading experience and some familiarity with the Turkish market is preferred.
- A senior back-to-back trader for an established trading firm in Hamburg. For this position, an established list of clients is a qualifying criterion.
- A bunker credit manager for the London office of a well-known trading house.
To anyone who is interested, discretion does come as standard so please do not hesitate to get in touch. A confidential, professional service is assured.
See you next week?
Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com