Fuel Terminal in Ireland Comes Under new Management

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Storage tanks at Foynes terminal. Image Credit / Px Group.

A fuel terminal in Ireland is to come under new management.

The company taking over the operational side of the business is Px Group, an infrastructure outfit based in Teeside on the UK's northeast coast.

The contract covers operations, maintenance and management of the plant, Px Group said in a statement.

The Atlantic Fuel Supply Company fuel terminal has a capacity of 82,000 cubic metres across 18 storage tanks on site. Products that can be stored include biofuels.

"The terminal's strategic infrastructure guarantees security of supply and blend flexibility, ensuring that it is a reliable source for the rising demand for lower-carbon fuels," according to the statement.

"The terminal can import products from two berths in Foynes Harbour which is the only deepwater harbour on the West Coast of Ireland."

The Atlantic Fuel Supply is a joint-venture between Inver Energy and East Cork Oil.