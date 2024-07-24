Wärtsilä to Supply Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System for Limestone Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will be the world’s first fully electric battery-capable self-unloading vessel. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä is set to provide a hybrid-electric propulsion system for a new limestone carrier.

The ship was ordered by CSL Group, and will be built by CCCC Shanghai Equipment Engineering and Jingjiang Nanyang Shipbuilding for delivery in 2026, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The ship will be the world's first fully electric battery-capable self-unloading vessel.

"It will initially run on a hybrid diesel and battery system, with 50% of total battery capacity installed replacing diesel with electric power," Wärtsilä said in the statement.

"By 2031, the aim is to run the ship entirely on electric power, further reducing carbon emissions to less than 10%."