TORM Brings Forward CO2 Emissions Reduction Target to 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has a wholly owned fleet of more than 80 tankers. Image Credit: TORM

Tanker company TORM has brought forward its short-term CO2 emissions reduction target by five years.

The firm will now aim for a 40% cut in its CO2 emissions by 2025, brought forward from a 2030 goal previously, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. The firm has also joined the Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

"We all have an obligation to do our utmost to reduce CO2 emissions," the company said in the statement.

"TORM is pushing fast forward in our environmental efforts."

The company has a wholly owned fleet of more than 80 vessels of 35,000-115,000 DWT in size.

Last week container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk said it would bring forward its net-zero GHG emissions target by ten years to 2040.