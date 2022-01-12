Maersk Brings Forward Net Zero GHG Emission Deadline to 2040

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Skou has been Maersk CEO since June 2016. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has brought forward its deadline to reduce its GHG emissions to net zero by a decade.

The firm will now aim for net zero in 2040, rather than its previous 2050 goal, CEO Søren Skou said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"As a provider of end-to-end logistics services across all transport modes, it is a strategic imperative for us to extend our net zero ambition to the total footprint of the business," he said in the post.

"The science is clear, we are all called to tackle climate change and drive material impact this decade.

"Looking forward to working together with all of you – customers, suppliers, start-ups, innovators, and regulators- on this ambitious, necessary and urgent task."

The move should mean Maersk's entire fleet is suitable for the needs of the nine companies including Amazon and Unilever who last year said they would only move their cargoes on ships running on zero-carbon fuels from 2040.

The company has already made some progress towards the goal, with a total of 13 boxships capable of running on green methanol due to join its fleet between next year and 2025. The ships will represent 4.5% of its current container capacity.

The firm has said it will only order ships capable of running on zero-carbon fuels from now on.