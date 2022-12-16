Eastern Pacific Shipping Hires Bunker Manager From Marine Online

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based shipping company Eastern Pacific Shipping has hired a new bunker manager from Marine Online.

Melvin Koh has joined the shipping firm as bunker manager in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Koh was previously head of bunker for digital platform Marine Online from November 2019 to this month. He had earlier served as a bunker team leader in Singapore for GP Global from April 2015 to September 2018, and as a senior bunker trader for SK Energy from 2009 to 2015.

Koh's new role will include LNG bunkering as well as conventional fuels, he said.