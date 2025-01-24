Maersk to Continue Diversions Away from Red Sea and Suez Canal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk will continue with diversions around Africa until 'safe passage through the area is ensured for the longer term', it tells customers. File Image / Pixabay

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is set to continue diverting its vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal despite Yemen's Houthi movement announcing plans to halt attacks on commercial shipping.

The Houthis have launched regular attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden over the past year in response to the war in Gaza, prompting most leading shipping companies to avoid the region and refrain from using the Suez Canal. This has pushed up bunker consumption and freight rates as ships are forced to take longer voyages around Africa.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza, the Houthi movement has announced it will restrict its attacks to Israeli-flagged or wholly Israeli-owned ships, and stop attacks altogether once all stages of the ceasefire agreement have been passed.

"The ceasefire agreement brings much-needed humanitarian relief and hope for peace to be restored, and the announcement from the Houthi organisation on their plans to cease attacks in the area with peace talks ongoing, is a very welcome step in the right direction towards stability and eventual normality for the global shipping industry," Maersk said in a note to customers on Friday.

"The process to bring the current conflict between Israel and Hamas to an end is dependent on a multi-phased roadmap continuing to be met, and as such the predictability of the situation remains a complex challenge.

"Furthermore, due to the continued tensions in the region, the security risk of commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb strait remains high.

"With this in mind – and the safety of our crew, vessels, and your cargo being our utmost priority – Maersk will continue to sail around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope until safe passage through the area is ensured for the longer term.

"We have taken this decision to optimise stability and certainty across your supply chain.

"Returning to the area without fully ensuring safe passage could result in our networks needing to be adjusted again, which would prove complicated both operationally and indeed for supply chain management."