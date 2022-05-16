Brittany Ferries Signs LNG Bunker Supply Deal With Titan LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As well as running on natural gas, the ships will be equipped with battery systems and shore power connections. Image Credit: Brittany Ferries

Brittany Ferries has signed a deal with supplier Titan LNG to provide LNG and bio-LNG for two new ships in the English Channel.

The two firms have signed a long-term LNG and bio-LNG supply contract for two new hybrid ferries being delivered in 2024 and 2025, Titan said in an emailed statement on Monday. The vessels will operate on the Portsmouth-Saint-Malo and Portsmouth-Oustreham routes.

As well as running on natural gas, the ships will be equipped with battery systems and shore power connections.

"We look forward to our journey forward with Brittany Ferries and these innovative ships," Régine Portocarero, business development manager at Titan LNG, said in the statement.

"We believe strong partnerships are essential for the maritime industry to successfully decarbonise.

"Furthermore, thanks to the unique farmer-shareholder ownership structure that underpins Brittany Ferries we see great potential in available stocks for local LBM production."