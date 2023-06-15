BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices gaining to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $9.50/mt to $594.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since June 8. The G20-HSFO Index gained $11.50/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $6/mt to $770/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.09/bl to $73.20/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $14/mt to $584/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $11.50/mt to $541.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $13.50/mt to $571.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $5/mt to $537/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.49/bl at $73.69/bl as of 9:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.69/mt rise in bunker prices.