Total Lubmarine Announces Latest Addition to EAL Range

Total Lubmarine has introduced a new grease product, BIO OG PLUS

Image Credit: Total Lubmarine

Total Lubmarine Monday announced the introduction of the latest addition to its Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant (EAL) range, a new grease product known as BIO OG PLUS.

"We are very happy to bring a new product into our range – and this is something that our customers have been asking for. We pride ourselves on an ability to offer an end-to-end lubrication solution, and with BIO OG PLUS, all of our customer's needs are covered," said Anne-Sophie Vaucheret, Marine Technical Engineer at Total Lubmarine.

The product's biodegradable properties are said to enable allow ship owners, managers, and operators to take a more "environmentally considerate approach" to lubrication.

"Specifically formulated for sensitive applications such as open gears and chains under high load, BIO OG PLUS mitigates the challenges of working in environments where water contamination is common," explains Total Lubmarine.

In July, Total Lubmarine announced that it had received a No Objection Letter from MAN Diesel & Turbo for the use of its cylinder lube oil, Talusia Optima, 100 BN in the engine manufacturer's two-stroke engine designs.