BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Session in Seven

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices broke a six-day rising streak on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in seven consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $603.50/mt on Tuesday, having reached the lowest level since October 1 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $18/mt to $527/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $0.50/mt to $745/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.75/bl to $76.04/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $1/mt to $590/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $5.50/mt to $542/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $3.50/mt to $579.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $3/mt to $537/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.41/bl from the previous session's close at $75.63/bl as of 8:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.09/mt fall in bunker prices.