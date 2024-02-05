BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined at the end of last week following a long series of rises. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5.50/mt to $655/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since January 26. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $497/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $5.50/mt to $876/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.37/bl to $77.33/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $642/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $12/mt to $572/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $0.50/mt to $619.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $4/mt to $623/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $77.49bl as of 7;37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt rise in bunker prices.