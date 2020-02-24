Tolson, Beekhuis, Capetanakis & Muhtaroglu Elected to IBIA Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BLUE Insight's Adrian Tolson one of four new faces on the IBIA board. Image Credit: BLUE

Blue Insight's Adrian Tolson, Starbulk's Constantinos Capetanakis, Peter Beekhuis of Maersk Oil, and Mustafa Muhtaroglu of Turkish physical bunker supplier Energy Petrol, are the four candidates that have been elected to the new board of IBIA.

The four were elected to serve a 3-year term from a total of seven individuals who were announced last month.

They will join IBIA's new chairman, Bunker Holding's Henrik Zederkof, who replaces Michael Green.

As of April 1, 2020, the IBIA board will be as follows:

Chairman : Henrik Zederkof, Bunker Holding A/S

: Henrik Zederkof, Bunker Holding A/S Hon Treasurer : Nigel Draffin, Consultant

: Nigel Draffin, Consultant Peter Beekhuis, Maersk Oil Trading

Eugenia Benavides, Terpel

Constantinos Capetanakis, Starbulk

Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich

Patrick Holloway, Webber Wentzel Attorneys

Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Energy Petrol

Adrian Pask, BP Marine

Adrian Tolson, Blue Insight, USA

Nicolas Vukelja, Terramar

The result was announced at the IBIA AGM which took place earlier today ahead of the IBIA Annual Dinner.