Tolson, Beekhuis, Capetanakis & Muhtaroglu Elected to IBIA Board
Monday February 24, 2020
BLUE Insight's Adrian Tolson one of four new faces on the IBIA board. Image Credit: BLUE
Blue Insight's Adrian Tolson, Starbulk's Constantinos Capetanakis, Peter Beekhuis of Maersk Oil, and Mustafa Muhtaroglu of Turkish physical bunker supplier Energy Petrol, are the four candidates that have been elected to the new board of IBIA.
The four were elected to serve a 3-year term from a total of seven individuals who were announced last month.
They will join IBIA's new chairman, Bunker Holding's Henrik Zederkof, who replaces Michael Green.
As of April 1, 2020, the IBIA board will be as follows:
- Chairman: Henrik Zederkof, Bunker Holding A/S
- Hon Treasurer: Nigel Draffin, Consultant
- Peter Beekhuis, Maersk Oil Trading
- Eugenia Benavides, Terpel
- Constantinos Capetanakis, Starbulk
- Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich
- Patrick Holloway, Webber Wentzel Attorneys
- Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Energy Petrol
- Adrian Pask, BP Marine
- Adrian Tolson, Blue Insight, USA
- Nicolas Vukelja, Terramar
The result was announced at the IBIA AGM which took place earlier today ahead of the IBIA Annual Dinner.