NYK Designs Ammonia-Ready LNG-Fuelled Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design is suitable for ammonia propulsion retrofit once that becomes economically and technically viable. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK and Finnish consultancy Elomatic have completed the design of an LNG-fuelled vessel designed to be retrofitted to ammonia propulsion.

The two firms have made versions of the design suitable for a pure car carrier and a post-panamax bulker, NYK said in a statement on its website this week.

In the first half of this year the companies will develop a similar design suitable for a capesize bulk carrier and a VLCC.

"This project will be completed when the actual ship design is completed," NYK said in the statement.

"Afterward, we will propose to customers and business partners a transportation service that can transition trouble-free from an LNG-fuelled vessel to an ammonia-fuelled vessel through use of an ammonia-ready LNG-fuelled vessel (ARLFV).

"We plan to offer customers ARLFV contracts in 2023 and aim to complete building the first ARLFVs in 2025."