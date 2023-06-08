Odfjell Takes on Alfa Laval Air Lubrication System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system will be installed later this year. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Shipping firm Odfjell Ship Management is set to take on a bunker-saving air lubrication system from Alfa Laval for one of its tankers.

The firm has ordered the OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system from Alfa Laval to be installed on one of its tankers later this year, Alfa Laval sad in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Air lubrication systems put a bubble of air underneath a ship's hull, allowing for reduced friction with the surrounding water and a cut in bunker consumption. Demand for energy-efficiency technologies of this and other types has been rising sharply for the past few years as shipping firms start to take more interest in reducing both emissions and their fuel bills.

"Odfjell has installed more than 130 energy-saving devices on its vessels since 2014," Erik Hjortland, vice president for technology at Odfjell, said in the statement.

"In Q1 2023 we reported a historical low carbon intensity – more than 50% below the IMO baseline for our fleet.

"Our decarbonization efforts do not stop with this achievement - now the time has come to start deploying more enhanced technologies.

"We believe fluidic air lubrication technology is a natural next step for us, and we look forward to deploying the OceanGlide system to further reduce our carbon intensity."