K Line Car Carrier Takes on LNG Bunkers in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company used its delivery vessel the Levante LNG for the operation. Image Credit: Peninsula

A new car carrier chartered by K Line has taken on LNG as a bunker fuel in Gibraltar.

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula recently supplied the Thor Highway with LNG in Gibraltar, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Peninsula's Tokyo office facilitated the deal, using its local links. The company used its delivery vessel the Levante LNG for the operation.

"The LNG powered vessel order book is looking very healthy over the coming years," Nacho de Miguel, head of sustainability and alternative fuels at Peninsula, said in the statement.

"This further validates our decision to develop LNG bunkering solutions in the early stages of the marine fuel transition.

"Due to the ever-growing experience in supplies undertaken by our Alternative Fuels, Physical and Reselling desks, we are constantly increasing our ability to better service our customers.

""K" LINE's trust in Peninsula for supplying the Thor Highway is a testament to our growing presence in the LNG space and our ability to service customers from across the globe."