ABS, Probunkers Sign Deal to Develop LNG Bunker Vessels

Probunkers aims to design, build, own, and operate a fleet of LNG supply vessels in an initial seven markets. Image Credit: Probunkers

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker player Probunkers says it has signed a Joint Development Program (JDP) with ABS to provide technical support as they embark on designing a fleet of specialist LNG bunker vessels for key ports around the world.

"With its low sulfur emissions, LNG is an attractive proposition for shipowners and operators responding to the 2020 Sulphur Cap. However, lack of bunkering infrastructure has been one of the key constraints on its adoption. ABS is proud to play a part in addressing that issue with probunkers," said ABS Vice President for Global Business Development, Peter Fitzpatrick.

Based in Athens, Probunkers aims to design, build, own, and operate a fleet of LNG supply vessels in an initial seven markets including Houston, ARA, Gibraltar, Singapore, Hong Kong, Busan, and Fujairah.

"Our vision is to become the premier global bunker supplier of LNG. Our collaboration with ABS will play a key role in realizing our ambition to build a reliable global-scale bunkering network that will support the future of Sustainable Shipping and Green Energy," Alexander Prokopakis, Chief Executive of Probunkers.

Prokopakis recently spoke to Ship & Bunker to discuss further details of the Probunkers vision.