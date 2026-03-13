Axpo Charters LNG Bunkering Vessel for Iberian Peninsula Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 12,500 m3 LNG bunkering vessel, Alisios LNG. Image Credit: Axpo

Energy services company Axpo has chartered a new LNG bunkering vessel to supply marine fuel to ships across the southern coast of the Iberian Peninsula.

The vessel, Alisios LNG, was launched at the Port of Huelva and is owned by Spanish gas firm Enagas through its subsidiary Scale Green Energy, Axpo said in an email statement on Thursday.

With a storage capacity of 12,500 m3, the vessel will supply both LNG and bio-LNG to ships operating in the region.

“Commissioning this new vessel further consolidates Axpo's leadership in the small-scale LNG bunkering business as we continue our efforts to help the transition to decarbonise maritime transport,” Ignacio Soneira, Managing Director of Axpo Iberia, said.

The vessel joins Enagas’ LNG bunkering fleet, which includes Levante LNG, Mistral LNG and Haugesund Knutsen, as demand for alternative marine fuels continues to grow in Spain.

Axpo is also expanding its LNG bunkering footprint elsewhere in Europe. The company recently chartered the 7,500 m3 LNG bunkering vessel Green Pearl for operations in Italy, supporting small-scale LNG supply across the Mediterranean.