Axpo Global Expands Genoa LNG Bunkering Capacity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be deployed along the Italian coastline and in the Western Mediterranean. File Image / Pixabay

Energy firm Axpo Global's latest LNG bunker delivery vessel is ready to start operations at Genoa.

The 7,500 m3 small-scale LNG tanker Green Pearl can be used in both ship-to-ship and truck-to-ship operations, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The vessel will be deployed along the Italian coastline and in the Western Mediterranean.

Axpo chartered the vessel under a ten-year agreement, and it was commissioned in 2023 by G&H Shipping Srl.

"The vessel will transport and distribute both LNG and bio-LNG, enhancing the speed, flexibility and efficiency of Axpo's small-scale LNG bunkering capabilities across the Mediterranean," the company said.

"Green Pearl also supports Italy's role as a regional LNG hub and contributes to the country's energy security."