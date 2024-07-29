Marine Fuels Salary Survey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Imperium Commodity Search and Ship & Bunker are in the process of preparing the latest Marine Fuels Salary Survey report. Imager Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

In conjunction with our specialist human capital partners at Imperium Commodity Search, Ship & Bunker is in the process of preparing the latest Marine Fuels Salary Survey report.

We would once again very much welcome your input.

The survey only takes around 5 minutes to complete. is completely anonymous from both a personal and company perspective, and will help contribute towards a report that will be of significant value to both you and your peers.

Please click here to take part - https://imperiumcs.com/biennial-salary-survey/

The completed report is expected to be published in the coming fall.

Thank you in advance for your help and please email us at questions@shipandbunker.com if you have any questions or would like further information.