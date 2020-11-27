Total Lubmarine Wins Approval From Engine Manufacturer WinGD

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The letter of no objection will be valid for two years. File Image / Pixabay

Total Lubmarine has received a letter of no objection for the use of its Talusia Universal marine lubricants across all of WinGD's engines, the company said Thursday.

The award leaves the lubricant certified as compatible with LSFO, ULSFO, VLSFO and LNG in the engines.

"We are delighted WinGD recognizes the value in how our advanced lubricant chemistry in TALUSIA UNIVERSAL can benefit engine performance," Robert Joore, general manager of Total Lubmarine, said in an emailed statement.

Tests to gain the approval included live trials at sea, Total said. The company has also completed successful trials using MAN B&W engines.

The letter of no objection will be valid for two years.