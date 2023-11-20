Klaveness Adds Four More Bunker-Saving Air Lubrication Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm estimates the systems will save the vessels 5-7% in bunker consumption. Image Credit: Silverstream Technologies

Shipping company Klaveness Combination Carriers has ordered four more fuel-saving air lubrication systems from Silverstream Technologies.

The company has ordered the systems for its vessels the Barracuda, Barramundi, Balboa and Baffin, taking the total number of vessels in its fleet equipped with the technology to six, Sillverstream said in a statement on its website last week.

The firm estimates the systems will save the vessels 5-7% in bunker consumption.

"Our collaboration with KCC goes from strength to strength," Noah Silberschmidt, CEO of Silverstream, said in the statement.

"They are a great collaboration partner for Silverstream Technologies and we are proud to support them on their journey towards net zero.

"The wet and dry bulk segment is an important one for Silverstream and we are pleased to be able to demonstrate the savings our Silverstream System achieves in-service on these efficient combination carriers."

Air lubrication systems insert bubbles of air between the bottom of a ship's hull and the surrounding water, reducing friction and cutting fuel consumption as a result. Energy-efficiency technologies of this kind are rapidly becoming the norm for new ships as shipping firms seek both to reduce emissions and fuel bills, and their profitability is likely to rise further once the industry is using much more expensive alternative fuels.

Silverstream's systems are currently in service on 50 ships, with another 180 orders on the way.