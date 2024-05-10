Clear Majority of Cruise Ships at Bergen Now Use Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

65% of cruise ships calling at Bergen in April connected to shore power facilities at the port. Image Credit: Bergen Havn

Almost two thirds of cruise ships calling at Bergen now use shore power, cutting emissions and conventional bunker demand.

65% of cruise ships calling at Bergen in April connected to shore power facilities at the port, Bergen Havn said in a statement on its website.

Up to three ships can connect to shore power simultaneously at the port.

"This year, the goal is for at least 50 percent of cruise ships to use shore power when visiting Bergen, and from 2026, Bergen Port expects all cruise ships to use electricity instead of diesel when docked in Bergen," the port authority said.

Shore power facilities are rapidly being rolled out across Europe's ports in response to EU regulations requiring their use. The rollout elsewhere in the world has thus far been less urgent.