Maersk Tankers Spins Off Digital Business Targeting Fuel Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new company will be selling software called SimBunker. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Denmark's Maersk Tankers is spinning off a new business selling software aimed at reducing ships' bunker fuel bills, the company said Tuesday.

The new company has yet to be named, and will be selling software called SimBunker.

"SimBunker optimises vessels' bunker spend, which can account for up to 60% of the total voyage costs, by determining optimal solutions for factors such as speed, bunker purchase and route," Maersk Tankers said in a statement on its website.

"The software product was developed within Maersk Tankers and will now be spun off into the new digital business, along with its related customer base."

The software will be able to reduce shipping companies' carbon dioxide emissions as well as increasing earnings, the company said.